Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] is 269.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] traded at a high on 11/08/21, posting a 6.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.71. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV Technology Company, Announce Definitive Stock for Stock Acquisition Agreement.

Cenntro Automotive Group is an early pioneer in Artificial Intelligent (AI) Autonomous Driving and a leading designer and manufacturer of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles (“ECV”).

Cenntro has sold and delivered more Commercial Electric Vehicles than any other EV company; Customers are estimated to have traveled more than 20 million miles in 26 Countries in Cenntro EVs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 75481468 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Naked Brand Group Limited stands at 6.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.87%.

The market cap for NAKD stock reached $553.84 million, with 781.70 million shares outstanding and 424.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 58.39M shares, NAKD reached a trading volume of 75481468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has NAKD stock performed recently?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.91. With this latest performance, NAKD shares gained by 9.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 867.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.74 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6507, while it was recorded at 0.6842 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7198 for the last 200 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.59 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.39.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -2.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.78. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$88,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]

There are presently around $3 million, or 0.50% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,173,932, which is approximately 7454.746% of the company’s market cap and around 12.91% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 609,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in NAKD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.33 million in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly 86.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 3,366,125 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 566,341 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 509,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,442,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,624,030 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 378,126 shares during the same period.