Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] – find out why.

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.85% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.62%. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Wells Fargo Selects Black Knight’s Servicing Digital to Enhance Customers’ Digital Experience, Provide Personalized Information About Their Loans and Homes.

Digital App Helps Increase Customer Satisfaction, Loyalty and Retention.

– Wells Fargo is now using Servicing Digital, Black Knight’s interactive, user-friendly web and mobile solution that provides consumers with tailored, up-to-date information about their mortgages and homes.

Over the last 12 months, WFC stock rose by 132.18%. The one-year Wells Fargo & Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.3. The average equity rating for WFC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $203.55 billion, with 4.06 billion shares outstanding and 3.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.44M shares, WFC stock reached a trading volume of 19356752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $51.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Odeon analysts kept a Buy rating on WFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 123.95.

WFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.63 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.73, while it was recorded at 51.05 for the last single week of trading, and 43.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wells Fargo & Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.57. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.02.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 0.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.77. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] managed to generate an average of $12,293 per employee.

WFC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wells Fargo & Company posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $150,382 million, or 74.60% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 333,351,225, which is approximately 1.862% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 298,989,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.21 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $9.55 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 13.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 827 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 203,330,021 shares. Additionally, 896 investors decreased positions by around 152,880,370 shares, while 292 investors held positions by with 2,599,982,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,956,193,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,765,571 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 15,588,478 shares during the same period.