Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Stock trading around $74.56 per share: What’s Next?

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] price surged by 2.25 percent to reach at $1.64. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Micron Issues $1 Billion Inaugural Green Bond.

Proceeds will be allocated to eligible projects that support Micron’s sustainability commitments.

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), announced the closing of its first $1 billion green bond. The net proceeds from the sale of Micron’s green issuances will be allocated to eligible projects that the company believes can substantively move priorities forward, including renewable energy, green buildings, energy efficiency, water management, pollution control and a circular economy. The bond offering aligns with the International Capital Market Association’s Green Bond Principles.1.

A sum of 18663389 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.45M shares. Micron Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $75.03 and dropped to a low of $73.12 until finishing in the latest session at $74.56.

The one-year MU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.21. The average equity rating for MU stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $98.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $90 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on MU stock. On September 23, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MU shares from 150 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for MU in the course of the last twelve months was 33.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

MU Stock Performance Analysis:

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.46. With this latest performance, MU shares gained by 6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.59 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.31, while it was recorded at 72.35 for the last single week of trading, and 79.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Micron Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.69 and a Gross Margin at +37.52. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 14.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.57. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of $136,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

MU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Micron Technology Inc. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to 22.27%.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $68,310 million, or 82.70% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,446,158, which is approximately 0.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,964,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.33 billion in MU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.43 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 1.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 610 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 91,243,178 shares. Additionally, 593 investors decreased positions by around 99,446,322 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 725,486,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 916,176,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,087,178 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 11,198,987 shares during the same period.