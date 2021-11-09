Market cap of Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] reaches 439.49M – now what?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.89%. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-Off of Cryptyde, Inc. (TYDE).

November 8, 2021, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) (“Vinco”) announced the filing of a Form 10 registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the planned spin-off of its subsidiary Cryptyde, Inc. The spin-off would make Cryptyde a stand-alone, publicly traded Nasdaq listed company under the ticker symbol TYDE. Vinco will continue to trade under the BBIG ticker symbol on Nasdaq following completion of the planned spin-off and currently planned subsequent merger with Zash Global Media and Entertainment Corp. The Cryptyde executive team has been transitioned from Vinco, with former Vinco Chief Strategy Officer, Brian McFadden, named Chief Executive Officer of Cryptyde, Vinco Chief Financial Officer, Brent Vroman, named Chief Financial Officer of Cryptyde, with him serving in both capacities as his duties are transitioned to the new Vinco CFO previously named, and the majority of the board of directors of Cryptyde consisting of former Vinco board members.

The Form 10 includes detailed information about Cryptyde, including historical financial information, as well as business strategy, risk factors and legal and financial disclosures:.

Over the last 12 months, BBIG stock rose by 166.86%.

The market cap for the stock reached $439.49 million, with 35.83 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 59.68M shares, BBIG stock reached a trading volume of 25307698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.86.

BBIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.89. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 166.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.02 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.75, while it was recorded at 4.67 for the last single week of trading, and 4.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vinco Ventures Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.45.

Return on Total Capital for BBIG is now -43.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.45. Additionally, BBIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] managed to generate an average of -$338,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20 million, or 8.60% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 953,129, which is approximately -29.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 415,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 million in BBIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.7 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 2,549,310 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 902,708 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 751,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,203,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,108,478 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 130,775 shares during the same period.