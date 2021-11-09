Market cap of SOS Limited [SOS] reaches 423.16M – now what?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] traded at a high on 11/08/21, posting a 5.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.23. The company report on October 18, 2021 that SOS Announces Lease of Office in Manhattan as its North American Headquarters.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”) announced the lease of its North American headquarters at 866 2nd Ave, New York. SOS Information Technology New York Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SOS Ltd., has leased a full floor of office space at 866 2nd Ave, New York, NY.

SOS has been actively expanding its global footprint during the past year or so. Leasing of the Manhattan space signifies a new chapter of SOS’ growth. The facility is expected to accommodate SOS’s business development, management, blockchain R&D activities in North America.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17011800 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SOS Limited stands at 5.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.23%.

The market cap for SOS stock reached $423.16 million, with 189.76 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.48M shares, SOS reached a trading volume of 17011800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SOS Limited [SOS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

How has SOS stock performed recently?

SOS Limited [SOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, SOS shares gained by 4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.67 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.38, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 3.83 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.06 and a Gross Margin at +25.84. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.72.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now 29.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.95. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of $39,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.

Earnings analysis for SOS Limited [SOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SOS Limited posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOS.

Insider trade positions for SOS Limited [SOS]

There are presently around $25 million, or 6.80% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,403,688, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 89.36% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,340,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.22 million in SOS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.51 million in SOS stock with ownership of nearly 189.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 7,776,478 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,301,007 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,017,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,095,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,028,734 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 516,281 shares during the same period.