Market cap of PetVivo Holdings Inc. [PETV] reaches 39.72M – now what?

PetVivo Holdings Inc. stock is now -67.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PETV Stock saw the intraday high of $4.80 and lowest of $3.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.00, which means current price is +85.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 616.74K shares, PETV reached a trading volume of 15926354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PetVivo Holdings Inc. [PETV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for PetVivo Holdings Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2699.14.

How has PETV stock performed recently?

PetVivo Holdings Inc. [PETV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 70.70. With this latest performance, PETV shares gained by 74.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.27 for PetVivo Holdings Inc. [PETV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.92, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 8.14 for the last 200 days.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. [PETV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PetVivo Holdings Inc. [PETV] shares currently have an operating margin of -15574.72 and a Gross Margin at -674.42. PetVivo Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28007.47.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.PetVivo Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for PetVivo Holdings Inc. [PETV]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of PETV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETV stocks are: ASSET DEDICATION, LLC with ownership of 29,138, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.50% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC, holding 14,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63000.0 in PETV stocks shares; and KOSHINSKI ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $20000.0 in PETV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PetVivo Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in PetVivo Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PETV] by around 33,809 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 14,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETV stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,809 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.