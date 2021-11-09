Market cap of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] reaches 2.34B – now what?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] price surged by 9.95 percent to reach at $0.44. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Network Media Group Receives Strategic Investment from Hive Blockchain Technologies and U.S. Global Investors for NFT and Digital Content Initiatives.

Closes $2.075M Non-Brokered Private Placement with Insider Participation.

Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTCMKTS: NETWF) (“Network” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received a strategic investment from HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., (NASDAQ: HIVE) (TSX.V: HIVE) and U.S. Global investors inc., (NASDAQ: GROW) and closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) described in the news releases on September 30, 2021, October 4, 2021, and October 18, 2021. In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company issued 13,833,333 common Shares of the Company (the “Shares”) at a price of $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $2,075,000.

A sum of 17645796 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.89M shares. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares reached a high of $4.95 and dropped to a low of $4.62 until finishing in the latest session at $4.86.

Guru’s Opinion on HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

HIVE Stock Performance Analysis:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.89. With this latest performance, HIVE shares gained by 66.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1104.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.16 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.28, while it was recorded at 4.48 for the last single week of trading, and 3.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.56 and a Gross Margin at +58.75. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.78.

Return on Total Capital for HIVE is now 34.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.97. Additionally, HIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] managed to generate an average of $2,959,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.70 and a Current Ratio set at 12.70.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] Insider Position Details

Positions in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:HIVE] by around 2,367,081 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 500 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 11,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,378,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIVE stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,364,631 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 500 shares during the same period.