Market Analysts see PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] falling to $62. Time to buy?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.75% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.89%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Awards Mortgage-Free Home to Purple Heart Recipient in Maryland.

U.S. Army Sergeant Bryan Edwards received the keys to his new, mortgage-free Pulte home in the Watershed community located in Laurel, Maryland. The home was donated by PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program, which provides the gift of a new home to wounded veterans and their families across the country.

Over the last 12 months, PHM stock rose by 9.58%. The one-year PulteGroup Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.32. The average equity rating for PHM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.92 billion, with 258.15 million shares outstanding and 243.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, PHM stock reached a trading volume of 2570996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $66.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 25.40.

PHM Stock Performance Analysis:

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.98, while it was recorded at 48.87 for the last single week of trading, and 51.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PulteGroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.99 and a Gross Margin at +24.99. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for PHM is now 19.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.55. Additionally, PHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] managed to generate an average of $265,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 66.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.

PHM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PulteGroup Inc. posted 1.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 18.10%.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,394 million, or 92.60% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,614,551, which is approximately -0.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,963,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $644.82 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly 1.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 17,012,818 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 18,983,019 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 189,949,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,945,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,066,295 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 5,564,993 shares during the same period.