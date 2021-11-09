Market Analysts see Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gaining to $2.50. Time to buy?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] traded at a high on 11/08/21, posting a 2.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.34. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Phunware Acquires Additional Bitcoin.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced it has purchased an additional 100 bitcoin for approximately $6.20 million in cash at an average price of approximately $62,030 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

As of November 4, 2021, Phunware holds an aggregate of approximately 127 bitcoin, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $7.75 million and an average purchase price of approximately $61,238 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20324508 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Phunware Inc. stands at 22.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 37.87%.

The market cap for PHUN stock reached $363.13 million, with 71.62 million shares outstanding and 62.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.00M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 20324508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $2.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Phunware Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has PHUN stock performed recently?

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.32. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 380.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 210.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 521.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.80 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.96, while it was recorded at 4.34 for the last single week of trading, and 1.65 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phunware Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -285.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHUN.

Insider trade positions for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]

There are presently around $25 million, or 20.50% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,365,382, which is approximately 7.762% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,063,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.62 million in PHUN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.34 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 1.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 966,506 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 286,431 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,479,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,732,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 564,416 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 156,833 shares during the same period.