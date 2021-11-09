Market Analysts see Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gaining to $74. Time to buy?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.12% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.60%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Cisco Networking Academy Alumnus Malcolm Smith Shares His Story of Transformation.

By Rebecca Chisolm.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Cisco Systems Inc.

Over the last 12 months, CSCO stock rose by 51.88%. The one-year Cisco Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.09. The average equity rating for CSCO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $240.62 billion, with 4.22 billion shares outstanding and 4.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.01M shares, CSCO stock reached a trading volume of 14918479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $62.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $67 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $59, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on CSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 29.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.27 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.45, while it was recorded at 57.29 for the last single week of trading, and 52.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cisco Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.32 and a Gross Margin at +63.59. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.26.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 25.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.75. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] managed to generate an average of $133,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

CSCO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cisco Systems Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 6.53%.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $176,320 million, or 74.90% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 340,829,610, which is approximately 1.746% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 334,670,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.08 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.26 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cisco Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,309 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 123,349,017 shares. Additionally, 1,200 investors decreased positions by around 128,897,756 shares, while 283 investors held positions by with 2,841,080,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,093,326,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,672,706 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 11,198,333 shares during the same period.