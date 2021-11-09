Market Analysts see Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ: ALZN] slipped around -0.27 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.61 at the close of the session, down -9.38%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Alzamend Neuro Receives Positive Pre-IND Response from FDA for AL002, a Cell-Based Therapeutic Vaccine That Seeks to Restore the Ability of Patients’ Immunological System to Combat Alzheimer’s Disease.

FDA Agrees to Alzamend’s Plan to Conduct a Combined Phase 1 and 2 Clinical Trial for AL002.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, announced that it has received a written response to its meeting request relating to its Type B Pre‑Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) providing a path for Alzamend’s planned clinical development of AL002. AL002 is a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, ALZN reached a trading volume of 17437845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alzamend Neuro Inc. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.54.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.96 for Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading.

Return on Total Capital for ALZN is now -312.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -356.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -356.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -213.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.66. Additionally, ALZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] managed to generate an average of -$2,523,283 per employee.Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.30% of ALZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALZN stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 133,725, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 57,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in ALZN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in ALZN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alzamend Neuro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Alzamend Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ:ALZN] by around 301,750 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 27 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 27 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALZN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 301,750 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 27 shares during the same period.