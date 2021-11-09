Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] stock Initiated by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $65

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] surged by $11.48 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $77.3274 during the day while it closed the day at $75.30. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Marathon Digital Holdings Appoints Adam Swick to Vice President of Strategy.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, announced that the Company has appointed Adam Swick as vice president of strategy. Swick, who is a non-executive officer, will report to CEO Fred Thiel and will be responsible for evaluating opportunities to help grow the Company through business strategy, strategic partnerships, M&A activity, and other means.

Swick is an experienced investor, startup operator, and management consultant with extensive experience in corporate strategy and cryptocurrency. Prior to joining Marathon, he served as a principal at Refinery Ventures, an early stage VC firm, where he was responsible for identifying, analyzing, and recommending business strategies to accelerate the growth of all companies in Refinery’s portfolio. Before Refinery, Swick was the director of strategic finance at Kraken Digital Asset Exchange, where he managed the company’s balance sheet, debt program, investor relations, and all forecasting activities. Prior to Kraken, he founded Swick Capital, a crypto-asset hedge fund, worked at Pritzker Group Venture Capital in Chicago, where he evaluated early stage investment opportunities, and was a consultant at Boston Consulting Group, where he consulted for a variety of Fortune 500 clients in industries such as healthcare, consumer goods, information technology, and nonprofits. Swick holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BS in finance from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 35.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MARA stock has inclined by 110.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 190.17% and gained 621.26% year-on date.

The market cap for MARA stock reached $7.56 billion, with 99.47 million shares outstanding and 90.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.88M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 16358881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $62.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MARA stock. On February 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MARA shares from 17 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 4.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 179.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65.

MARA stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.65. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 90.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 190.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3024.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.43 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.85, while it was recorded at 66.28 for the last single week of trading, and 35.05 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.67 and a Gross Margin at -169.22. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -239.77.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$3,482,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 147.00 and a Current Ratio set at 147.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,693 million, or 36.80% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,015,644, which is approximately 19.337% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,687,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $503.6 million in MARA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $169.2 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 1782.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 16,173,320 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 5,781,008 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 13,813,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,768,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,615,124 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,076,524 shares during the same period.