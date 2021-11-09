Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] is 52.34% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] closed the trading session at $3.58 on 11/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.36, while the highest price level was $3.71. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Kosmos Energy Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KOS) announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021. For the quarter, the Company generated a net loss of $29 million, or $0.07 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net loss(1) of $43 million, or $0.11 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021.

Commenting on the Company’s third quarter 2021 performance and subsequent events, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew G. Inglis said: “With the recently executed transactions, Kosmos has significantly enhanced the outlook for the Company. The Oxy Ghana transaction accelerates our strategic delivery with increased near-term production and cash flow driving down leverage. The cash flow from the acquired assets also supports our portfolio transition to LNG at a time of increasing global gas demand.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 52.34 percent and weekly performance of -7.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 60.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.56M shares, KOS reached to a volume of 17207757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $5.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6.25, while Johnson Rice kept a Buy rating on KOS stock. On May 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KOS shares from 3.50 to 3.70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

KOS stock trade performance evaluation

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.97. With this latest performance, KOS shares gained by 12.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 261.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.36 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.09, while it was recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.86 and a Gross Margin at -12.26. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.83.

Return on Total Capital for KOS is now -7.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 485.20. Additionally, KOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 483.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] managed to generate an average of -$1,633,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. go to 23.80%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,158 million, or 78.80% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 50,261,715, which is approximately -12.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,570,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.24 million in KOS stocks shares; and VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $95.75 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly -1.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 33,185,310 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 37,145,589 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 253,144,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,475,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,314,281 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 5,109,633 shares during the same period.