KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Catalent Inc. [CTLT] – find out why.

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] price plunged by -5.29 percent to reach at -$6.83. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Catalent, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Q1’22 net revenue of $1.03 billion increased 21% as reported, or 20% in constant currency, compared to Q1’21. Organic, constant-currency net revenue grew 23%, compared to Q1’21.

Q1’22 net earnings of $93 million.

A sum of 2169414 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 881.22K shares. Catalent Inc. shares reached a high of $126.51 and dropped to a low of $119.01 until finishing in the latest session at $122.21.

The one-year CTLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.17. The average equity rating for CTLT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Catalent Inc. [CTLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $153.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Catalent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on CTLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 4.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.76.

CTLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.35. With this latest performance, CTLT shares dropped by -6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.26 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.03, while it was recorded at 132.54 for the last single week of trading, and 116.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Catalent Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.83 and a Gross Margin at +33.82. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.23.

Return on Total Capital for CTLT is now 9.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.91. Additionally, CTLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] managed to generate an average of $30,578 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

CTLT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catalent Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 16.60%.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,508 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,041,577, which is approximately -0.972% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,331,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 billion in CTLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.75 billion in CTLT stock with ownership of nearly 2.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in Catalent Inc. [NYSE:CTLT] by around 9,012,124 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 8,548,912 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 150,245,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,806,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTLT stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,616,841 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,857,614 shares during the same period.