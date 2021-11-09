Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] is -47.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] closed the trading session at $8.58 on 11/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.32, while the highest price level was $8.8799. The company report on November 5, 2021 that ADDING MULTIMEDIA Hyliion Announces Nationwide Hypertruck ERX Marketing Roadshow Kickoff.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, announced that it has begun its nationwide Hypertruck ERX Marketing Roadshow, which will include visits with several Hypertruck Innovation Council members. The roadshow will be an opportunity for Hyliion to showcase the Hypertruck ERX pre-production demo unit, its next generation electric powertrain that is recharged by an onboard natural gas generator, enabling long-range hauling and quick refueling, and allowing fleets to potentially reach net-negative carbon emissions. The first stop on the tour will be the Wegmans Food Markets (“Wegmans”) headquarters in Rochester, NY on November 10th and 11th, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.94 percent and weekly performance of 6.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, HYLN reached to a volume of 3371286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $12, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on HYLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 0.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

HYLN stock trade performance evaluation

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.06. With this latest performance, HYLN shares gained by 10.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.59 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.22, while it was recorded at 8.40 for the last single week of trading, and 10.85 for the last 200 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 30.90 and a Current Ratio set at 30.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hyliion Holdings Corp. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HYLN.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $318 million, or 25.90% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,334,654, which is approximately 2.446% of the company’s market cap and around 23.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,555,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.83 million in HYLN stocks shares; and HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, currently with $30.27 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly -6.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

73 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 15,942,435 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 5,570,987 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 15,540,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,053,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,010,366 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,125,370 shares during the same period.