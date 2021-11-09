Global-e Online Ltd. [GLBE] is 107.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Global-e Online Ltd. [NASDAQ: GLBE] loss -8.53% on the last trading session, reaching $52.88 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Global-e joins with Australia Post to accelerate Australian merchants’ international e-commerce sales.

Enhancing Australian merchants’ cross-border e-commerce business, boosting international traffic conversion rates and sales, and opening opportunities in new markets.

Global-e (NASDAQ: GLBE), the world’s leading platform enabling and accelerating global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce, announced a new collaboration with Australia Post, to help Australian merchants accelerate their direct-to-consumer online sales and enhance their business with cross-border e-commerce.

Global-e Online Ltd. represents 87.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.10 billion with the latest information. GLBE stock price has been found in the range of $52.49 to $57.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, GLBE reached a trading volume of 3168949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Global-e Online Ltd. [GLBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLBE shares is $79.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Global-e Online Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Global-e Online Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on GLBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global-e Online Ltd. is set at 4.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19.

Trading performance analysis for GLBE stock

Global-e Online Ltd. [GLBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.61.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.26 for Global-e Online Ltd. [GLBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.72, while it was recorded at 58.41 for the last single week of trading.

Global-e Online Ltd. [GLBE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Global-e Online Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Global-e Online Ltd. [GLBE]

There are presently around $2,159 million, or 41.70% of GLBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLBE stocks are: VITRUVIAN PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 26,216,400, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 31.64% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,402,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $232.83 million in GLBE stocks shares; and SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $108.25 million in GLBE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in Global-e Online Ltd. [NASDAQ:GLBE] by around 40,760,516 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 471,658 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 403,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,828,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLBE stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,731,381 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 471,658 shares during the same period.