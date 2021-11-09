Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] Revenue clocked in at $0.80 million, down -37.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: VINO] price surged by 43.04 percent to reach at $1.36. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc’s Wine Subsidiary Launches New Premium “Black Label” Pinot Noir.

Argentine Wine Brand, Algodon Fine Wines, Announces Debut of Limited Production Microvinified Varietal Now Available for En Primeur Preorders.

Algodon Fine Wines, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), and a premium wine brand from the San Rafael, Mendoza wine region of Argentina, announced the global debut of its newest premium wine, a microvinified “black label” Pinot Noir, now available for en primeur preorder at AlgodonFineWines.com.

A sum of 35735537 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 394.26K shares. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $4.93 and dropped to a low of $3.17 until finishing in the latest session at $4.52.

Guru’s Opinion on Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

VINO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.86. With this latest performance, VINO shares gained by 47.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.69 for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -838.10 and a Gross Margin at -40.40. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -884.24.

Return on Total Capital for VINO is now -226.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,282.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,384.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.23. Additionally, VINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] managed to generate an average of -$86,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.80% of VINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VINO stocks are: MKD WEALTH COACHES, LLC with ownership of 52,366, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in VINO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in VINO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:VINO] by around 204,686 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 2,687 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 39,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VINO stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 202,263 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.