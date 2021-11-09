For SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC], Analyst sees a rise to $74. What next?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SSNC] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $77.82 at the close of the session, down -0.01%. The company report on November 3, 2021 that SeaFort Capital Chooses SS&C for New Fund Launch.

Canadian private equity firm SeaFort Capital will leverage SS&C’s front-to-back solution to support SeaFort Capital Fund II.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) announced that SeaFort Capital, a Halifax, Nova Scotia-based private equity firm, has selected SS&C’s full-service fund administration solution. The firm launched its growth-focused buyout fund, SeaFort Capital Fund II, with a target fund size of $160 million and $110 million in initial committed capital. The new fund will invest in Canadian lower-mid-market core industrial and business services sectors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stock is now 6.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SSNC Stock saw the intraday high of $78.62 and lowest of $77.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.72, which means current price is +24.49% above from all time high which was touched on 11/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, SSNC reached a trading volume of 2184647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSNC shares is $88.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $68 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on SSNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSNC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has SSNC stock performed recently?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, SSNC shares gained by 10.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.21 for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.92, while it was recorded at 78.09 for the last single week of trading, and 72.11 for the last 200 days.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.81 and a Gross Margin at +44.48. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.39.

Return on Total Capital for SSNC is now 8.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.36. Additionally, SSNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] managed to generate an average of $25,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 2.96%.

Insider trade positions for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]

There are presently around $16,501 million, or 84.20% of SSNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,096,137, which is approximately 20.793% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,747,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in SSNC stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $1.28 billion in SSNC stock with ownership of nearly -7.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SSNC] by around 14,708,966 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 13,764,409 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 183,570,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,043,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSNC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,428,559 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,321,935 shares during the same period.