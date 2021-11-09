For Plug Power Inc. [PLUG], Analyst sees a rise to $50. What next?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] surged by $2.57 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $41.64 during the day while it closed the day at $40.94. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Plug Power to Announce 2021 Third Quarter Results.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, will announce its 2021 third quarter results on November 9, 2021.

Join the call:.

Plug Power Inc. stock has also loss -1.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLUG stock has inclined by 40.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 73.47% and gained 20.73% year-on date.

The market cap for PLUG stock reached $24.65 billion, with 567.03 million shares outstanding and 515.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.30M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 34871715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $44.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $35 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 2.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.31.

PLUG stock trade performance evaluation

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 50.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.56 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.83, while it was recorded at 40.16 for the last single week of trading, and 33.69 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -42.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.31. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$463,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is -1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.06.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.90 and a Current Ratio set at 19.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plug Power Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLUG.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,739 million, or 51.10% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,101,635, which is approximately 7.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,807,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $611.15 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 17.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 57,326,351 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 61,961,979 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 167,452,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,740,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,298,050 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 6,530,273 shares during the same period.