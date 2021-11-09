For McAfee Corp. [MCFE], Analyst sees a drop to $25. What next?

McAfee Corp. [NASDAQ: MCFE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.94%. The company report on November 8, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq – MCFE).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of McAfee Corp. (“McAfee” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MCFE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by Advent International Corporation (“Advent”) and Permira Advisers LLC (“Permira”), Crosspoint Capital Partners (“Crosspoint Capital”), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”), GIC Private Limited (“GIC”), and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (“ADIA”) (collectively, “the Investor Group”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Investor Group will acquire all outstanding shares of McAfee common stock for $26.00 per share in an all-cash transaction.

The investigation concerns whether the McAfee Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the Investor Group is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $32.83 for the Company’s shares.

Over the last 12 months, MCFE stock rose by 77.31%. The one-year McAfee Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.34. The average equity rating for MCFE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.23 billion, with 165.00 million shares outstanding and 164.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, MCFE stock reached a trading volume of 23095074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on McAfee Corp. [MCFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCFE shares is $28.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for McAfee Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for McAfee Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $29, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on MCFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McAfee Corp. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCFE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MCFE Stock Performance Analysis:

McAfee Corp. [MCFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.94. With this latest performance, MCFE shares gained by 19.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.73 for McAfee Corp. [MCFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.58, while it was recorded at 23.07 for the last single week of trading, and 24.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McAfee Corp. Fundamentals:

McAfee Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

MCFE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, McAfee Corp. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McAfee Corp. go to 11.24%.

McAfee Corp. [MCFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,466 million, or 91.30% of MCFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCFE stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 66,587,129, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; THOMA BRAVO, L.P., holding 18,852,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $480.73 million in MCFE stocks shares; and INTEL CORP, currently with $145.27 million in MCFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in McAfee Corp. [NASDAQ:MCFE] by around 12,422,021 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 8,981,907 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 114,511,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,915,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCFE stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,038,860 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,802,199 shares during the same period.