For Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ: HUT] price surged by 9.50 percent to reach at $1.38. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Hut 8 Mining to Release Q3 2021 Results and Host Conference Call on November 11, 2021.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or “the Company”), one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to announce its intention to release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and to host a conference call on November 11, 2021.

Shareholders will hear from Hut 8 Executives, who will review the third quarter financial results and comment on the outlook for the balance of 2021.

A sum of 16494056 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.72M shares. Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares reached a high of $16.42 and dropped to a low of $14.89 until finishing in the latest session at $15.90.

Guru’s Opinion on Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on HUT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

HUT Stock Performance Analysis:

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.09. With this latest performance, HUT shares gained by 52.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 241.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1522.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.44 for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.64, while it was recorded at 15.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hut 8 Mining Corp. Fundamentals:

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.50.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $208 million, or 12.90% of HUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,155,727, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.23% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 HONG KONG LTD, holding 1,747,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.79 million in HUT stocks shares; and MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, currently with $25.35 million in HUT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hut 8 Mining Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ:HUT] by around 12,491,284 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 18,891 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 588,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,098,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUT stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,313,663 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,000 shares during the same period.