Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] Is Currently 1.09 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] gained 1.09% on the last trading session, reaching $0.35 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Farmmi Announces Latest Multi-Product Sales Win.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, announced the Company’s subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., won a new multi-product order for its popular dried black fungus and whole dried mushrooms. The customer will export Farmmi’s products to Vancouver, Canada.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “We are pleased with the continued momentum we are seeing in our target international growth markets, including Canada, the U.S. and Europe. The health and nutrient benefits, rich flavor and ease of use are helping to drive demand. We are also encouraged by signs of improvement in the supply chain, which added with our ongoing efficiency improvements, and which will help us with pricing and profitability. Taken together, the continued sales in our business give us optimism in our continued prospects for revenue and profit growth, as we remain focused on building value for shareholders.”.

Farmmi Inc. represents 20.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $97.75 million with the latest information. FAMI stock price has been found in the range of $0.345 to $0.358.

If compared to the average trading volume of 134.23M shares, FAMI reached a trading volume of 50649010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAMI in the course of the last twelve months was 40.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

Trading performance analysis for FAMI stock

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, FAMI shares dropped by -1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.00 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3372, while it was recorded at 0.3442 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6833 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for FAMI is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.57. Additionally, FAMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] managed to generate an average of $11,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.80% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,574,516, which is approximately 319.648% of the company’s market cap and around 3.86% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 402,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in FAMI stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $71000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 1,988,560 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 92,009 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 421,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,501,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 476,661 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 64,679 shares during the same period.