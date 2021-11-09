Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Moderna Inc. [MRNA] – find out why.

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] price surged by 3.24 percent to reach at $7.69. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Moderna Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates.

Q3 total revenue of $5.0 billion, net income of $3.3 billion and diluted EPS of $7.70.

U.S. FDA granted Priority Review to the Biologics License Application for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

A sum of 14554364 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.80M shares. Moderna Inc. shares reached a high of $245.92 and dropped to a low of $233.06 until finishing in the latest session at $244.68.

The one-year MRNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.76. The average equity rating for MRNA stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $304.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $246 to $445, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 24.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MRNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.43. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -19.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 237.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.59 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 366.25, while it was recorded at 292.05 for the last single week of trading, and 252.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Moderna Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.99 and a Gross Margin at +95.12. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.99.

Return on Total Capital for MRNA is now -37.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.28. Additionally, MRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] managed to generate an average of -$574,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MRNA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Moderna Inc. posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moderna Inc. go to 16.80%.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $55,836 million, or 57.10% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 42,217,354, which is approximately -7.99% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC., holding 20,581,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.04 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.94 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 6.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 632 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 33,622,940 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 16,782,410 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 177,796,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,202,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 285 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,826,976 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,017,261 shares during the same period.