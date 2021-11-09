Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] Is Currently -11.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: CCRN] loss -11.61% or -3.08 points to close at $23.45 with a heavy trading volume of 2160212 shares. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Cross Country Healthcare Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCRN) announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION:.

It opened the trading session at $26.83, the shares rose to $26.83 and dropped to $22.2301, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCRN points out that the company has recorded 36.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -222.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 344.21K shares, CCRN reached to a volume of 2160212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCRN shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on CCRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for CCRN stock

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.12. With this latest performance, CCRN shares gained by 4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 198.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.23 for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.04, while it was recorded at 22.95 for the last single week of trading, and 16.14 for the last 200 days.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.58 and a Gross Margin at +22.72. Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.55.

Return on Total Capital for CCRN is now 5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.51. Additionally, CCRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] managed to generate an average of -$8,939 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.19.Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. go to 9.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN]

There are presently around $804 million, or 93.20% of CCRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCRN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,652,866, which is approximately -0.894% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,440,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.23 million in CCRN stocks shares; and SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $57.0 million in CCRN stock with ownership of nearly 17.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CCRN] by around 4,785,109 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 4,858,680 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 24,626,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,270,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCRN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,516,742 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 292,580 shares during the same period.