Coty Inc. [COTY] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $11

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.07% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.73%. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Coty Delivers Strong 1Q22 Results, Well Ahead of Expectations.

Prestige Launches Drive Sales Momentum and Consumer Beauty Back to Growth.

Strong Gross Margin Expansion and Cost Control Fuel Reinvestment And Progress on Each Strategic Pillar.

Over the last 12 months, COTY stock rose by 162.01%. The one-year Coty Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.43. The average equity rating for COTY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.45 billion, with 765.40 million shares outstanding and 384.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.39M shares, COTY stock reached a trading volume of 34205296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $11.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. On December 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for COTY shares from 4 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 58.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

COTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.73. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 34.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.32 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.41, while it was recorded at 9.35 for the last single week of trading, and 8.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coty Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.30 and a Gross Margin at +54.35. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.38.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now 1.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 237.93. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 234.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of -$5,599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

COTY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

Coty Inc. [COTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,318 million, or 28.00% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,539,868, which is approximately -4.727% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,917,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $298.44 million in COTY stocks shares; and SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC, currently with $159.12 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly 16.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 32,959,135 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 27,117,159 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 156,757,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,833,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,306,495 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,830,653 shares during the same period.