ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] is -71.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] gained 5.68% on the last trading session, reaching $5.21 price per share at the time. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Wish Appoints Veteran Finance Executive Vivian Liu as New CFO.

Finance leader brings more than 20 years of private and public company experience to Wish.

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, announced the appointment of Vivian Liu as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 10, 2021. This is the latest in a series of C-suite appointments at Wish this year.

ContextLogic Inc. represents 624.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.36 billion with the latest information. WISH stock price has been found in the range of $4.96 to $5.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 38.24M shares, WISH reached a trading volume of 34457366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $9.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $12 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $15, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on WISH stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WISH shares from 24 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

Trading performance analysis for WISH stock

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, WISH shares gained by 3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.77% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.84 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.79, while it was recorded at 5.13 for the last single week of trading, and 12.08 for the last 200 days.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.83 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.32.

Return on Total Capital for WISH is now -103.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.06. Additionally, WISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 53.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]

There are presently around $888 million, or 49.10% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: FORMATION8 GP, LLC with ownership of 63,386,126, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 16,888,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.99 million in WISH stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $54.01 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly 377.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 48,505,375 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 225,009,574 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 102,999,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,514,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,946,367 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 79,877,194 shares during the same period.