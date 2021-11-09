Conformis Inc. [CFMS] Stock trading around $1.17 per share: What’s Next?

Conformis Inc. [NASDAQ: CFMS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.85% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.88%. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Conformis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS), an orthopedic medical device company that features personalized knee and hip replacement products, announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Summary.

Over the last 12 months, CFMS stock rose by 78.63%. The one-year Conformis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.08. The average equity rating for CFMS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $214.03 million, with 177.67 million shares outstanding and 142.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, CFMS stock reached a trading volume of 3267044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Conformis Inc. [CFMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFMS shares is $2.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Conformis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Conformis Inc. stock. On August 04, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for CFMS shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conformis Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

CFMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Conformis Inc. [CFMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, CFMS shares dropped by -10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.01 for Conformis Inc. [CFMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4046, while it was recorded at 1.2000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1699 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Conformis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conformis Inc. [CFMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.52 and a Gross Margin at +49.03. Conformis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.33.

Return on Total Capital for CFMS is now -59.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -175.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conformis Inc. [CFMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 264.28. Additionally, CFMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conformis Inc. [CFMS] managed to generate an average of -$93,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Conformis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

CFMS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conformis Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conformis Inc. go to -14.58%.

Conformis Inc. [CFMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $92 million, or 56.80% of CFMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFMS stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 17,745,810, which is approximately 0.15% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 12,744,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.91 million in CFMS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.58 million in CFMS stock with ownership of nearly 10.584% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conformis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Conformis Inc. [NASDAQ:CFMS] by around 13,616,191 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 10,254,428 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 55,162,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,033,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFMS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,280,908 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 9,411,684 shares during the same period.