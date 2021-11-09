ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Revenue clocked in at $96.60 million, down -31.14% YTD: What’s Next?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] closed the trading session at $27.60 on 11/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.5114, while the highest price level was $28.29. The company report on November 2, 2021 that CEO’s of HOOD, OGGFF, CHPT,and ENTEF Positioning Their Companies to Thrive with Megatrends in: Crypto, E-Sports, Plant-Based Foods, and Electric Vehicles.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.14 percent and weekly performance of 7.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 50.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, CHPT reached to a volume of 30300515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $33.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 91.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

CHPT stock trade performance evaluation

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.56. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 50.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.17 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.34, while it was recorded at 25.19 for the last single week of trading, and 25.95 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -220.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] managed to generate an average of -$378,083 per employee.ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,705 million, or 74.10% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC with ownership of 24,142,341, which is approximately -3.647% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 14,114,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $389.56 million in CHPT stocks shares; and SPT INVEST MANAGEMENT SARL, currently with $324.41 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly 0.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 29,299,196 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 9,334,716 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 59,387,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,021,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,889,152 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,613,296 shares during the same period.