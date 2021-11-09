Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] moved up 3.90: Why It’s Important

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] surged by $0.49 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $13.48 during the day while it closed the day at $13.05. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Cenovus intends to implement normal course issuer bid.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has accepted the company’s notice of intention to implement a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase up to 146,451,823 common shares during the 12-month period commencing November 9, 2021 and ending November 8, 2022.

Cenovus’s intention to launch a share buyback program, along with its recently announced dividend increase, are consistent with the company’s capital allocation framework, which supports enhancing value for investors by returning cash to shareholders, generating strong returns on capital investment and deleveraging. Cenovus believes there are times when the market price of its common shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of its business and future prospects. Depending on the trading price of its common shares and other relevant factors, the company believes purchasing common shares represents an attractive investment opportunity and is in the best interest of Cenovus and its shareholders.

Cenovus Energy Inc. stock has also gained 6.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVE stock has inclined by 58.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 69.04% and gained 116.06% year-on date.

The market cap for CVE stock reached $25.68 billion, with 2.02 billion shares outstanding and 1.34 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.24M shares, CVE reached a trading volume of 18426990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $10.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CVE stock trade performance evaluation

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.62. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 15.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 264.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.11 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.37, while it was recorded at 12.40 for the last single week of trading, and 8.63 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.19 and a Gross Margin at -9.99. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.99.

Return on Total Capital for CVE is now -5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.78. Additionally, CVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] managed to generate an average of -$985,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cenovus Energy Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVE.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,535 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 200,918,135, which is approximately -6.89% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CONOCOPHILLIPS, holding 140,720,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in CVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $915.95 million in CVE stock with ownership of nearly -18.639% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 93,328,838 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 145,742,807 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 721,465,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 960,537,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,646,640 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 9,665,845 shares during the same period.