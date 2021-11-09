Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] is -36.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.69 during the day while it closed the day at $0.63. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Borqs Technologies is Granted Land Use Rights for 5G/IoT and Electric Vehicle Development.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G semiconductor chip design, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, announced that the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Borqs Hong Kong Limited, has been granted land use rights for about 1.4 million sq. ft. in Huzhou, China, a city located in the Yangtze River Delta. With about 1/10 of China’s population and 1/5 of the country’s GDP, the Yangtze River Delta is one of the fastest growing industrial regions in the world.

According to the grant agreement, the land use rights granted to Borqs’s 5G Industrial Park are valued at US$10.5 million and will be developed in two phases. The first phase will be particularly for IoT and 5G technologies, the construction of which is planned to commence in 2022 and to be completed by the end of 2023. The second phase is planned to begin construction thereafter particularly for software and hardware products for the electric vehicle industry.

Borqs Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -0.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRQS stock has declined by -20.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.70% and lost -36.55% year-on date.

The market cap for BRQS stock reached $73.85 million, with 115.16 million shares outstanding and 57.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, BRQS reached a trading volume of 13759585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

BRQS stock trade performance evaluation

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, BRQS shares gained by 14.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.63 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6492, while it was recorded at 0.6212 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0408 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -149.14 and a Gross Margin at +5.67. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$126,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.40% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: PEAK6 INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 105,806, which is approximately -47.888% of the company’s market cap and around 4.41% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 100,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $53000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 131,256 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,063,772 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 699,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 495,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 97,555 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 718,086 shares during the same period.