Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] fell -8.61% so far this year. What now?

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ: BLNK] traded at a high on 11/08/21, posting a 24.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.07. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Blink Charging Applauds Historic $1.2 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill with an Estimated $7.5 Billion Targeted for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure.

Blink Charging Well-Positioned to Deploy EV Charging Stations to Help Achieve the Nation’s Electrification Goals.

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (“EV”) charging equipment and services, is proud to support the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill and applauds the Biden Administration and congressional lawmakers who are taking an important step to improve our nation’s infrastructure, and accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17653148 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blink Charging Co. stands at 8.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.21%.

The market cap for BLNK stock reached $1.68 billion, with 42.04 million shares outstanding and 36.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, BLNK reached a trading volume of 17653148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Blink Charging Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on BLNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 169.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.56.

How has BLNK stock performed recently?

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.91. With this latest performance, BLNK shares gained by 44.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 292.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.85 for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.02, while it was recorded at 33.62 for the last single week of trading, and 35.89 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -281.47 and a Gross Margin at -185.18. Blink Charging Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -286.45.

Return on Total Capital for BLNK is now -96.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.74. Additionally, BLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] managed to generate an average of -$196,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Blink Charging Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 19.40.

Earnings analysis for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blink Charging Co. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLNK.

Insider trade positions for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]

There are presently around $627 million, or 40.40% of BLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP with ownership of 3,277,141, which is approximately 33.061% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,355,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.02 million in BLNK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $66.89 million in BLNK stock with ownership of nearly 12.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blink Charging Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK] by around 6,776,908 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 2,594,727 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 6,666,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,038,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLNK stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,485,525 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,917,425 shares during the same period.