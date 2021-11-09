Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] moved up 11.95: Why It’s Important

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] closed the trading session at $8.15 on 11/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.75, while the highest price level was $8.36. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Bitfarms to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on November 18th.

Presentation on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:30 AM ET.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on Thursday, November 18th, at 11:30 AM ET. Chief Financial officer, Jeff Lucas and President, Geoffrey Morphy, will be giving the presentation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 328.95 percent and weekly performance of 46.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 44.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 58.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.56M shares, BITF reached to a volume of 14093946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

BITF stock trade performance evaluation

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.32. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 58.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1545.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.84 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.44, while it was recorded at 7.18 for the last single week of trading.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $108 million, or 8.73% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT DEUTSCHLAND GMBH with ownership of 10,303,229, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.06% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 563,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.59 million in BITF stocks shares; and EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST, currently with $4.01 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 12,717,029 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,843,964 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,370,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,190,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,536,871 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,814,643 shares during the same period.