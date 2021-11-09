Bit Brother Limited [BTB] is -27.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ: BTB] traded at a high on 11/08/21, posting a 3.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.26. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Bit Brother Ltd. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirements for Continued Listing.

Bit Brother Limited (the “Company,” “we” or “Bit Brother”) (NASDAQ: BTB), is pleased to announce that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

On November 3, 2021, the Company received a written notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Qualifications Staff, indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) based on the Company’s closing bid price being $1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive business days from October 20, 2021 to November 2, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16406839 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bit Brother Limited stands at 15.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.01%.

The market cap for BTB stock reached $44.20 million, with 7.24 million shares outstanding and 7.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, BTB reached a trading volume of 16406839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bit Brother Limited [BTB]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Brother Limited is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has BTB stock performed recently?

Bit Brother Limited [BTB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, BTB shares gained by 38.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.99 for Bit Brother Limited [BTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0049, while it was recorded at 1.2580 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1615 for the last 200 days.

Bit Brother Limited [BTB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Brother Limited [BTB] shares currently have an operating margin of -283.74 and a Gross Margin at +41.27. Bit Brother Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -243.34.

Return on Total Capital for BTB is now -16.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bit Brother Limited [BTB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.19. Additionally, BTB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Brother Limited [BTB] managed to generate an average of -$32,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Bit Brother Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.30 and a Current Ratio set at 17.50.

Insider trade positions for Bit Brother Limited [BTB]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.10% of BTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTB stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,039,458, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, holding 39,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49000.0 in BTB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $19000.0 in BTB stock with ownership of nearly -26.98% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ:BTB] by around 1,085,807 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 102,496 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 76,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,111,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTB stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,085,807 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 80,773 shares during the same period.