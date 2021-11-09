Barclays lifts Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] gained 2.16% on the last trading session, reaching $162.16 price per share at the time. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Alibaba Group Will Announce September Quarter 2021 Results on November 18, 2021.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, “Alibaba” or “Alibaba Group”) announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, November 18, 2021, and will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time) the same day.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited represents 2.72 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $457.61 billion with the latest information. BABA stock price has been found in the range of $159.48 to $162.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.15M shares, BABA reached a trading volume of 16180433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $243.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $300 to $240. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $300 to $240, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on BABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 5.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for BABA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.06, while it was recorded at 162.96 for the last single week of trading, and 207.11 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.74 and a Gross Margin at +39.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.96.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.35. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] managed to generate an average of $683,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited posted 2.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 10.43%.

There are presently around $112,475 million, or 26.20% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,479,580, which is approximately -32.327% of the company’s market cap and around 10.18% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 30,501,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.95 billion in BABA stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $3.98 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly -3.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 825 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 81,769,368 shares. Additionally, 982 investors decreased positions by around 283,103,571 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 328,731,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 693,603,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,053,834 shares, while 318 institutional investors sold positions of 23,553,048 shares during the same period.