B. Riley Securities lifts Tellurian Inc. [TELL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ: TELL] loss -3.58% or -0.17 points to close at $4.58 with a heavy trading volume of 14799684 shares. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Tellurian Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (NYSE American: TELL) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $50 million aggregate principal amount of 8.25% senior notes due 2028. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $7.5 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes in connection with the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the potential acquisition of upstream assets. The offering is expected to close on or about November 10, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as lead manager, and Aegis Capital Corp., Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Colliers Securities LLC, Newbridge Securities Corporation, Revere Securities LLC, Wedbush Securities Inc. and B.C. Ziegler and Company are acting as co-managers for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $4.80, the shares rose to $4.83 and dropped to $4.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TELL points out that the company has recorded 111.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -420.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.62M shares, TELL reached to a volume of 14799684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $5.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $3 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $8, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on TELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for TELL stock

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.57. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 33.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 364.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.59 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 4.42 for the last single week of trading, and 3.26 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.96 and a Gross Margin at +7.97. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -562.85.

Return on Total Capital for TELL is now -26.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.44. Additionally, TELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] managed to generate an average of -$2,065,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tellurian Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tellurian Inc. [TELL]

There are presently around $568 million, or 28.10% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,471,884, which is approximately 51.303% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,984,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.21 million in TELL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $65.9 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly -38.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ:TELL] by around 45,893,502 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 17,872,772 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 60,300,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,066,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,469,878 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,177,073 shares during the same period.