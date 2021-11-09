Adobe Inc. [ADBE] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $770

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.69% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.90%. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Adobe MAX 2021: Unleashing Creativity for All with the Next Generation of Creative Cloud.

Adobe Introduces Innovation Across Creative Cloud Powered by Adobe Sensei, Accelerates Video Creation and Collaboration Across Stakeholders with Addition of Frame.io, Advances 3D and Immersive Categories and Previews Photoshop and Illustrator on the Web.

, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) kicked off Adobe MAX 2021, the largest creativity conference in the world. The company delivered innovation across Creative Cloud flagship applications and introduced new collaboration capabilities to fuel new levels of creativity for millions of customers worldwide, from students to social media creators to creative professionals.

Over the last 12 months, ADBE stock rose by 33.49%. The one-year Adobe Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.85. The average equity rating for ADBE stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $309.95 billion, with 477.00 million shares outstanding and 474.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, ADBE stock reached a trading volume of 2468583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Adobe Inc. [ADBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $703.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Adobe Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Adobe Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $640 to $695, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on ADBE stock. On September 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADBE shares from 630 to 730.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc. is set at 13.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 47.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ADBE Stock Performance Analysis:

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, ADBE shares gained by 14.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.26 for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 629.21, while it was recorded at 654.52 for the last single week of trading, and 553.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adobe Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adobe Inc. [ADBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.91 and a Gross Margin at +85.36. Adobe Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.89.

Return on Total Capital for ADBE is now 25.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.49. Additionally, ADBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] managed to generate an average of $233,612 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Adobe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ADBE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adobe Inc. posted 2.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc. go to 18.00%.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $265,094 million, or 85.60% of ADBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,170,875, which is approximately -0.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,552,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.56 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $15.62 billion in ADBE stock with ownership of nearly 0.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adobe Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 1,096 institutional holders increased their position in Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE] by around 15,897,867 shares. Additionally, 885 investors decreased positions by around 12,759,517 shares, while 359 investors held positions by with 371,351,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,009,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADBE stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,228,924 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,705,737 shares during the same period.