Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] gain 34.53% so far this year. What now?

Accuray Incorporated [NASDAQ: ARAY] loss -4.59% on the last trading session, reaching $5.61 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Accuray Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results.

Record Revenue First Quarter Fiscal 2022.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended September 30, 2021.

Accuray Incorporated represents 91.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $461.70 million with the latest information. ARAY stock price has been found in the range of $5.515 to $5.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, ARAY reached a trading volume of 2123508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARAY shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Accuray Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Accuray Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accuray Incorporated is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARAY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for ARAY stock

Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.42. With this latest performance, ARAY shares gained by 46.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.64 for Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 5.54 for the last single week of trading, and 4.55 for the last 200 days.

Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.61 and a Gross Margin at +40.25. Accuray Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.59.

Return on Total Capital for ARAY is now 8.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 289.67. Additionally, ARAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] managed to generate an average of -$6,343 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Accuray Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Accuray Incorporated posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARAY.

An analysis of insider ownership at Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]

There are presently around $397 million, or 79.50% of ARAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,914,921, which is approximately -4.952% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 5,119,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.72 million in ARAY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.53 million in ARAY stock with ownership of nearly 7.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accuray Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Accuray Incorporated [NASDAQ:ARAY] by around 6,286,792 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 4,683,676 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 59,804,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,775,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARAY stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,613,358 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 960,883 shares during the same period.