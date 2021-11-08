why Organon & Co. [OGN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.67

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] price surged by 0.06 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Organon To Report Third Quarter Results and Host Conference Call on November 11, 2021.

Organon (NYSE: OGN), will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on November 11, 2021, prior to the company’s webcast and conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may access the live call via webcast on the Organon website at https://www.organon.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on the company’s website.

The one-year OGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.79. The average equity rating for OGN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Organon & Co. [OGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $40.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Organon & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16.

OGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Organon & Co. [OGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.68 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.43, while it was recorded at 36.60 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Organon & Co. Fundamentals:

Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

OGN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -1.00%.

Organon & Co. [OGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,354 million, or 69.00% of OGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,912,240, which is approximately 28.381% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,503,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $598.75 million in OGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $307.84 million in OGN stock with ownership of nearly -24.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

357 institutional holders increased their position in Organon & Co. [NYSE:OGN] by around 39,852,682 shares. Additionally, 1,390 investors decreased positions by around 47,983,246 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 87,297,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,133,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGN stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,599,122 shares, while 840 institutional investors sold positions of 9,391,394 shares during the same period.