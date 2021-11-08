why Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.54

Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: LLNW] slipped around -0.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.93 at the close of the session, down -8.44%. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Limelight Networks Grants Equity Awards to Moov Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Plan Pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of content delivery and AppOps at the edge, announced that on November 5, 2021, it granted an aggregate of 10,691,757 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to 56 new employees who joined Limelight as a result of its acquisition of Moov Corporation (doing business as Layer0), which was completed in September 2021.

The RSUs were granted as inducements to employment in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). As announced in our press release dated July 28, 2021, Limelight established this retention pool of $30 million worth of RSUs to be granted to the Layer0 team, with one-third of those RSUs subject to service-based vesting over a period of either 3 or 4 years and the remainder subject to vesting based on the achievement of certain financial and operational performance metrics by June 30, 2025. The grants will be subject to the terms and conditions of the Limelight Networks, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan.

Limelight Networks Inc. stock is now -26.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LLNW Stock saw the intraday high of $3.22 and lowest of $2.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.61, which means current price is +27.39% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, LLNW reached a trading volume of 2649641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLNW shares is $3.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Limelight Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Limelight Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2.50, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on LLNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Limelight Networks Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

How has LLNW stock performed recently?

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, LLNW shares gained by 19.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.18 for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.25 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Limelight Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.37.

Return on Total Capital for LLNW is now -6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.46. Additionally, LLNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] managed to generate an average of -$31,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Limelight Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Limelight Networks Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Limelight Networks Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]

There are presently around $195 million, or 54.40% of LLNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,767,930, which is approximately -5.949% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,246,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.3 million in LLNW stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $15.16 million in LLNW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Limelight Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:LLNW] by around 8,482,712 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 12,387,979 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 45,661,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,532,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLNW stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,622,403 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,224,921 shares during the same period.