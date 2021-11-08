why Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.67

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] traded at a low on 11/05/21, posting a -22.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.16. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Dynavax Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– Third quarter 2021 total revenue of $108.3 million.

— HEPLISAV-B net product revenue of $22.7 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10609176 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dynavax Technologies Corporation stands at 8.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.77%.

The market cap for DVAX stock reached $1.90 billion, with 114.63 million shares outstanding and 114.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, DVAX reached a trading volume of 10609176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVAX shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $14 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on DVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has DVAX stock performed recently?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.08. With this latest performance, DVAX shares dropped by -10.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 291.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.76 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.93, while it was recorded at 19.79 for the last single week of trading, and 11.68 for the last 200 days.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -161.59 and a Gross Margin at +62.78. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.63.

Return on Total Capital for DVAX is now -29.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 371.16. Additionally, DVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 365.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] managed to generate an average of -$307,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVAX.

Insider trade positions for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]

There are presently around $1,490 million, or 77.10% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 14,243,800, which is approximately 13.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 11,771,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.23 million in DVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $134.21 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly -2.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 11,733,982 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 6,144,355 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 74,305,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,183,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,207,836 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,009,613 shares during the same period.