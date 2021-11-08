why Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.62

Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE: BROS] loss -2.48% on the last trading session, reaching $67.98 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Dutch Bros Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast on November 10, 2021.

Dutch Bros Inc. (“Dutch Bros”) (NYSE: BROS), one of the fastest-growing brands in the foodservice and restaurant industry in the United States by location count, announced Joth Ricci, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Charley Jemley, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast to review financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Dutch Bros will report financial results for the third quarter 2021 after the market close that same day.

Dutch Bros Inc. represents 27.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.90 billion with the latest information. BROS stock price has been found in the range of $64.1001 to $71.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, BROS reached a trading volume of 2276755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

William Blair have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on BROS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc. is set at 5.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.83.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.94 for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS], while it was recorded at 70.66 for the last single week of trading.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +34.91. Dutch Bros Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.75.

Return on Total Capital for BROS is now 7.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.18. Additionally, BROS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] managed to generate an average of $931 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.Dutch Bros Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]

There are presently around $62 million, or 15.80% of BROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 459,005, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM, holding 180,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.24 million in BROS stocks shares; and KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC, currently with $3.96 million in BROS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dutch Bros Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE:BROS] by around 915,307 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 915,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BROS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 915,307 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.