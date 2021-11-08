Wells Fargo slashes price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] – find out why.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ: DHC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.69% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.92%. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

372,106 Square Feet of Leasing Activity at Over 28% Higher Rents During Third Quarter.

New Agreements for 107 of the Transitioning Communities have been Executed with Transitions Expected to be Completed by Year End.

Over the last 12 months, DHC stock rose by 14.79%. The one-year Diversified Healthcare Trust stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.39. The average equity rating for DHC stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $893.07 million, with 237.87 million shares outstanding and 235.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 965.45K shares, DHC stock reached a trading volume of 2185503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHC shares is $4.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversified Healthcare Trust is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39.

DHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, DHC shares gained by 3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.35 for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 3.71 for the last single week of trading, and 4.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diversified Healthcare Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.84 and a Gross Margin at -24.06. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.48.

Return on Total Capital for DHC is now -4.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.08. Additionally, DHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,220.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

DHC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diversified Healthcare Trust posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -181.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversified Healthcare Trust go to 3.20%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $658 million, or 82.00% of DHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 44,398,592, which is approximately -1.048% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,113,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.92 million in DHC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $46.62 million in DHC stock with ownership of nearly 4.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ:DHC] by around 10,279,562 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 18,700,174 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 155,470,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,449,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,299,213 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,386,795 shares during the same period.