Wall Street Analyst Upgrade NOW Inc. [DNOW]. What else is Wall St. saying

NOW Inc. [NYSE: DNOW] gained 4.85% or 0.44 points to close at $9.51 with a heavy trading volume of 2773386 shares. The company report on November 3, 2021 that NOW Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $9.13, the shares rose to $9.66 and dropped to $9.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DNOW points out that the company has recorded -16.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -109.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, DNOW reached to a volume of 2773386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNOW shares is $11.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for NOW Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $11 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for NOW Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on DNOW stock. On February 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DNOW shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOW Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 9.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

NOW Inc. [DNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.72. With this latest performance, DNOW shares gained by 11.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.38 for NOW Inc. [DNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.92, while it was recorded at 8.42 for the last single week of trading, and 9.35 for the last 200 days.

NOW Inc. [DNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NOW Inc. [DNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.00 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. NOW Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.37.

Return on Total Capital for DNOW is now -8.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NOW Inc. [DNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.58. Additionally, DNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NOW Inc. [DNOW] managed to generate an average of -$170,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.NOW Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

NOW Inc. [DNOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NOW Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNOW.

An analysis of insider ownership at NOW Inc. [DNOW]

There are presently around $991 million, or 96.60% of DNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNOW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,661,354, which is approximately -0.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,587,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.2 million in DNOW stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $93.67 million in DNOW stock with ownership of nearly -1.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NOW Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in NOW Inc. [NYSE:DNOW] by around 6,658,114 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 5,701,170 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 91,812,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,172,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNOW stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,436,940 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,277,351 shares during the same period.