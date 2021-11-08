Wall Street Analyst Initiated ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. What else is Wall St. saying

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] loss -5.83% on the last trading session, reaching $50.07 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2021 that ZIM to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers: United States +1-855-265-6958 or +1-718-705-8796; Israel +972-3-721-9662; or UK/international +44-1-212-818-004. The call (and slide presentation) will be available via live webcast through ZIM’s website, located at the following link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. represents 115.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.55 billion with the latest information. ZIM stock price has been found in the range of $49.58 to $52.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, ZIM reached a trading volume of 2738649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $67.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.25. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 12.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.31% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.28 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.42, while it was recorded at 53.39 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.98.

Return on Total Capital for ZIM is now 41.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10,794.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 685.48. Additionally, ZIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 498.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

There are presently around $2,269 million, or 37.40% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: DEUTSCHE BANK AG with ownership of 14,230,530, which is approximately -0.004% of the company’s market cap and around 37.27% of the total institutional ownership; CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, holding 3,143,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.42 million in ZIM stocks shares; and HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD., currently with $154.26 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly -4.68% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 10,545,930 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 7,465,588 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 27,313,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,324,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,691,143 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 780,560 shares during the same period.