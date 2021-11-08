Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cognex Corporation [CGNX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cognex Corporation [NASDAQ: CGNX] slipped around -12.3 points on Friday, while shares priced at $78.96 at the close of the session, down -13.48%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Cognex Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) announced that the company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share, payable on December 3, 2021 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2021. This dividend represents an increase of $0.005 per share, or 8%, over the $0.06 per share dividend paid in the prior quarter.

About Cognex.

Cognex Corporation stock is now -1.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CGNX Stock saw the intraday high of $82.00 and lowest of $75.786 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 101.82, which means current price is +8.39% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 607.32K shares, CGNX reached a trading volume of 3442548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cognex Corporation [CGNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGNX shares is $92.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Cognex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $100 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cognex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $77 to $110, while HSBC Securities kept a Buy rating on CGNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognex Corporation is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

How has CGNX stock performed recently?

Cognex Corporation [CGNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.85. With this latest performance, CGNX shares dropped by -2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.28 for Cognex Corporation [CGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.60, while it was recorded at 88.19 for the last single week of trading, and 83.47 for the last 200 days.

Cognex Corporation [CGNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognex Corporation [CGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.40 and a Gross Margin at +74.55. Cognex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.72.

Return on Total Capital for CGNX is now 15.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognex Corporation [CGNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.08. Additionally, CGNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognex Corporation [CGNX] managed to generate an average of $85,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Cognex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Cognex Corporation [CGNX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cognex Corporation posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 51.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognex Corporation go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cognex Corporation [CGNX]

There are presently around $12,655 million, or 91.60% of CGNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,943,141, which is approximately -0.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,820,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in CGNX stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $871.09 million in CGNX stock with ownership of nearly -9.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Cognex Corporation [NASDAQ:CGNX] by around 9,818,296 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 8,134,134 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 142,323,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,275,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGNX stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,277,072 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 465,731 shares during the same period.