Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] stock Downgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $30

Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ: VMEO] loss -4.65% on the last trading session, reaching $23.35 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Vimeo Reports Q3 2021 Financial Results.

Q3 Revenue increases 33% to $100 million.

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) (“Vimeo”) released its third quarter results.

Vimeo Inc. represents 164.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.81 billion with the latest information. VMEO stock price has been found in the range of $22.85 to $25.0486.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, VMEO reached a trading volume of 5624006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMEO shares is $48.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Vimeo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vimeo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $54 to $50, while Truist kept a Buy rating on VMEO stock. On August 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VMEO shares from 52 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vimeo Inc. is set at 2.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

Trading performance analysis for VMEO stock

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.77.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.98 for Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.22, while it was recorded at 30.30 for the last single week of trading.

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.40 and a Gross Margin at +63.18. Vimeo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.88.

Return on Total Capital for VMEO is now -26.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.11. Additionally, VMEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Vimeo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]

There are presently around $3,141 million, or 88.30% of VMEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMEO stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,422,653, which is approximately 78.207% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,875,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.29 million in VMEO stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $181.53 million in VMEO stock with ownership of nearly 113.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vimeo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ:VMEO] by around 37,750,364 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 18,857,805 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 77,904,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,512,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMEO stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,732,801 shares, while 165 institutional investors sold positions of 6,184,134 shares during the same period.