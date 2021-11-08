Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] Revenue clocked in at $1.37 billion, up 157.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE: VET] gained 4.57% on the last trading session, reaching $11.45 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Release Date and Conference Call and Webcast Details.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”, “We”, “Our”, “Us” or the “Company”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) will release its 2021 third quarter operating and condensed financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 after the close of North American markets. The unaudited financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 will be available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, and on Vermilion’s website at www.vermilionenergy.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Details.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, VET reached a trading volume of 2366463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Stifel have made an estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Vermilion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vermilion Energy Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for VET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for VET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, VET shares gained by 4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 330.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.21 for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.33, while it was recorded at 11.05 for the last single week of trading, and 7.74 for the last 200 days.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.79 and a Gross Margin at -7.69. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -133.01.

Return on Total Capital for VET is now -5.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.72. Additionally, VET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 217.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] managed to generate an average of -$2,031,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Vermilion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vermilion Energy Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vermilion Energy Inc. go to 22.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]

There are presently around $326 million, or 21.84% of VET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,587,739, which is approximately 5.37% of the company’s market cap and around 2.26% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 2,780,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.84 million in VET stocks shares; and BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, currently with $27.87 million in VET stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE:VET] by around 6,376,055 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 6,402,154 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 15,704,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,482,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VET stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,045,082 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,714,675 shares during the same period.