VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $7

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] price plunged by -4.49 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on November 1, 2021 that VBI Vaccines Announces e-Poster Presentation of 3-Antigen Prophylactic Hepatitis B Vaccine Data at The Liver Meeting® 2021.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, announced that its abstract highlighting data from PROTECT, the pivotal Phase 3 immunogenicity and safety study of its 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine, was accepted for e-poster presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) – The Liver Meeting®, to be held November 12-15, 2021.

Presentation Details.

A sum of 2754909 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.03M shares. VBI Vaccines Inc. shares reached a high of $3.16 and dropped to a low of $2.9184 until finishing in the latest session at $2.98.

The one-year VBIV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.75. The average equity rating for VBIV stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VBIV shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VBIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $8 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VBIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 876.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

VBIV Stock Performance Analysis:

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, VBIV shares dropped by -2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.48 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 3.08 for the last single week of trading, and 3.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VBI Vaccines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4110.93 and a Gross Margin at -919.79. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4357.21.

Return on Total Capital for VBIV is now -29.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.42. Additionally, VBIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] managed to generate an average of -$364,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.VBI Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

VBIV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VBIV.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $341 million, or 50.00% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 55,042,465, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,882,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.39 million in VBIV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $37.73 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly -32.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 4,431,478 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 11,384,191 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 98,708,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,524,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 456,013 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,326,817 shares during the same period.