UiPath Inc. [PATH] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $71

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] loss -2.38% or -1.37 points to close at $56.14 with a heavy trading volume of 7121766 shares. The company report on November 3, 2021 that UiPath Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Overview.

Report provides baseline metrics for newly-public Company reflecting commitment to ESG issues that drive long-term value for shareholders.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Overview, which provides baseline ESG metrics and context related to the Company’s environmental sustainability efforts, commitment to its team members and communities, and corporate governance.

It opened the trading session at $59.25, the shares rose to $59.57 and dropped to $54.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PATH points out that the company has recorded -14.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, PATH reached to a volume of 7121766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $71.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Summit Insights raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

UiPath Inc. [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.72. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.16% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.98 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.08, while it was recorded at 54.70 for the last single week of trading.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.16 and a Gross Margin at +89.16. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 35.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UiPath Inc. [PATH]

There are presently around $9,218 million, or 56.90% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,377,090, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., holding 14,114,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $792.38 million in PATH stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $666.71 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 155,364,509 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 8,054,888 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 779,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,198,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 217 new institutional investments in for a total of 146,237,856 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 3,973,264 shares during the same period.