TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] is 21.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TripAdvisor Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIP] gained 7.88% on the last trading session, reaching $35.04 price per share at the time. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Tripadvisor Signs Letter of Intent to Engage in €2 million Promotional Collaboration with Atout, France’s National Tourism Development Agency.

Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), the largest travel guidance platform in the world, announced it has signed a letter of intent to engage in a promotional collaboration with Atout France, the French tourism development agency leading the country’s post-pandemic travel and hospitality recovery efforts. The deal announcement follows Tripadvisor CEO and co-founder, Stephen Kaufer, meeting in Paris on November 4th with Atout CEO, Caroline Leboucher, during the Destination France Summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. This strategic alliance will allow Atout France to leverage Tripadvisor’s first party data and reach, which will be instrumental in the promotion of France as a destination.

Atout France, the official national tourism development agency of France, is responsible for promoting the development of the tourism industry, the country’s largest economic sector. It sets the national strategy for promoting France as a tourist destination, based on guidelines set by the French government, and is supported by a network of more than 400 collaborators in France and abroad, as well as 35 offices in 32 countries.

TripAdvisor Inc. represents 137.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.87 billion with the latest information. TRIP stock price has been found in the range of $34.66 to $36.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, TRIP reached a trading volume of 4569980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIP shares is $42.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for TripAdvisor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for TripAdvisor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on TRIP stock. On March 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TRIP shares from 29 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TripAdvisor Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRIP in the course of the last twelve months was 304.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for TRIP stock

TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.28. With this latest performance, TRIP shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.03 for TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.94, while it was recorded at 33.07 for the last single week of trading, and 41.02 for the last 200 days.

TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.17 and a Gross Margin at +70.20. TripAdvisor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.85.

Return on Total Capital for TRIP is now -20.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.56. Additionally, TRIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] managed to generate an average of -$111,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.TripAdvisor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TripAdvisor Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRIP.

An analysis of insider ownership at TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]

There are presently around $3,528 million, or 82.40% of TRIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIP stocks are: PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 11,572,046, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,666,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.73 million in TRIP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $324.5 million in TRIP stock with ownership of nearly 8.404% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TripAdvisor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in TripAdvisor Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIP] by around 20,570,961 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 24,915,492 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 55,205,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,691,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIP stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,684,201 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 9,595,350 shares during the same period.